Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont

Authorities today identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont.

The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.   

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the CHP. The Riverside County coroner's office identified him as 78-year-old Juan Duran-Espinoza of Beaumont.

The call was turned over to Cal Fire Riverside, the CHP reported.

