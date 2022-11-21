Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness

A young child from eastern Riverside County has died after contracting a respiratory illness that is possibly linked to Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, county health officials announced on Monday.

Officials said the child was under the age of 4. The child's name and city of residence will not be released. The child died at a local hospital after a short illness.

“The loss of a child is devastating and all of Public Health sends its heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and anyone impacted by this tragic event,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.

Leung urges parents to take the necessary precautions to protect their children as officials see an increase in influenza and RSV in young children. He noted the following recommendations will help prevent the spread of RSV and other diseases:

Wash hands frequently

Cover coughs and sneezes

Keep children home when sick

Consider indoor masking

Disinfect frequently used surfaces

County health officials said there is a medicine that can help protect some babies at high risk for severe RSV disease. Healthcare providers usually give this medicine (called palivizumab) to very premature infants and young children with certain heart and lung conditions as a series of monthly shots during RSV season.

If you are concerned about your child’s risk for severe RSV infection, talk to your child’s healthcare provider.

RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be particularly serious for infants and older adultseach winter. The RSV season typically lasts from November to March, but thisyear began early and seems to be affecting more kids than previous seasons.

Officials said it's the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1-year-old in the United States.

Symptoms can include shallow or difficulty breathing, cough, poor appetite, listlessness or irritability and it can cause bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs).

The RSV-associated pediatric death is the first reported in Riverside County and underscores the early onset of what is expected to be an active winter season countywide for influenza, COVID and other respiratory illnesses.

Residents are advised to call their healthcare provider and seek immediate medical attention if a child or anyone is having difficulty breathing.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about RSV, click here. To learn more, visit Riverside University Health System Public Health’s Disease Control branch at https://www.ruhealth.org/public-health/disease-control or call951.358.5107.