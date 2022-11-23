Skip to Content
Holiday air travel tips and tricks

The Palm Springs International Airport issued a Thanksgiving Travel Alert.

Arrive 2.5 hours early if checking luggage and 90 minutes early if you only have a carry-on.

If a traveler starts to witness a packed parking lot, the airport has an overflow lot on Kirk Douglas Way that will open. They will also have terminal shuttle services.

You may park in the overflow lot if you have a large/oversized vehicle and RV.

The overflow parking lot will remain open for those flying out through Thanksgiving day.

