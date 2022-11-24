DHS volunteer ‘Team Mom’ serves Thanksgiving meals to homeless community

It’s Thanksgiving day, and a local woman in Desert Hot Springs is giving back to the community.

Holiday favorites were being served up on to-go platters.

“We got curry chicken, we got turkey, we got green beans, we got mac n cheese, stuffing, cornbread. Don't forget the corn bread,” said Michelle, a volunteer.

At the Desert Market in Desert Hot Springs, volunteers prepared meals for the homeless or those who couldn’t afford a meal.

“We're trying to make sure that not just they're fed but their families if they have families or if they know somebody's and we just want to feed them," Michelle explained.

A local volunteer who goes by 'Team Mom', says she organizes this every year to give back to those who are less fortunate.

“The community came together here at Desert Market. And he gave me an avenue to be able to host the community Thanksgiving dinner to feed anyone and everyone that doesn't have a plate for today," Team Mom explained.

She buys all of the groceries out of pocket and makes the meals by hand.

“I'm a country girl. Okay, I don't know nothing to do, but share with my neighbors. Y'all hear me? That’s all I know how to do.”

Serving 181 plates, Team Mom says it means much more than just giving out Thanksgiving meals.

“You give thanks for giving. It's not just about a meal. You have to be thankful that you're able to give to somebody that doesn't have.”

She says she couldn’t do it without the help of the volunteers, who take their time out of their holiday to give back.

“To help support them. To see whatever else that’s outside that we sometimes don’t always have the most in life, but they can always make the best out of everything," said Elizabeth Boucher, the Desert Hot Springs High School Girls Basketball Coach.

Team Mom tells us she loves her community and wouldn’t spend the Thanksgiving day any other way.

“What are you most thankful for?"

"Right at this very moment, I'm thankful. I'm just thankful. I'm thankful to be here. I'm thankful for to be able to do this. I'm thankful if I can get up tomorrow and still be able to help somebody," Team Mom explained.

If you would like to help donate toward Team Mom's efforts, you can find more information here.