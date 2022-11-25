Police investigate apparent triple homicide after a fire at a Riverside home

A fire at a Riverside home sparked a homicide investigation after three people were found dead inside Friday morning.

At around 10 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the scene on the 11000 block of Price Court near the 91 Freeway to respond to a welfare check regarding a man and a woman involved in a disturbance near a car, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.

Soon after, dispatchers were alerted to smoke and a possible fire where the disturbance may have begun.

Firefighters arrived to find the three people deceased inside, and the man and woman gone. Authorities are trying to determine the possible link between the disturbance and the fire, Railsback said.

Video from KABC's Air7 shows what appears to be three bodies covered up outside the home. The helicopter shot also shows a home on the roof of the home.

The victims’ identities have not been released but authorities believe they were all adults, Railsback said. It was also not immediately clear whether all three lived in the home.

Riverside police sent out an alert to the community to expect police activity for the next few hours. No further details were released as of Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.