A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi. Police identified the boy as Markell Noah, WLBT-TV reports. Officers arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday after the death. Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder. The investigation is ongoing.

