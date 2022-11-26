Belarus’ top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a close ally of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64, the state news agency Belta reported Saturday. No cause of death was stated. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei was Lukashenko’s chief of staff. During his tenure, Belarus came under repeated criticism from the West for increasingly harsh suppression of opposition, for dubious elections and for its allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine.

