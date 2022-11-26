Reports: At least 8 dead in landslide on Italian island
MILAN (AP) — Italy’s vice premier says at least eight people have died following a landslide triggered by heavy rain on the southern island of Ischia. News agency ANSA said at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children. At least 100 people are stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home. Firefighters are working on rescue efforts but reinforcements are struggling to reach the island because of the weather.