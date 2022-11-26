Reports: At least 8 dead in landslide on Italian island

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s vice premier says at least eight people have died following a landslide triggered by heavy rain on the southern island of Ischia. News agency ANSA said at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children. At least 100 people are stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home. Firefighters are working on rescue efforts but reinforcements are struggling to reach the island because of the weather.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.