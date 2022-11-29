Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy calm is hanging over Kyiv as residents of the Ukrainian capital prepare for Russian missile attacks as winter approaches. To ease the hardships, NATO allies planned Tuesday to boost provisions of blankets, generators and other basic necessities. The allies want to make sure Ukraine’s 43 million people can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting. Targeted Russian strikes since Oct. 10 have battered Ukraine’s power grid in what Western officials describe as a campaign to weaponize the coming winter cold. The country’s electricity grid operator says about a third of Ukraine’s residents continue to face power supply disruptions. Ukraine’s first lady implored the West to retain the steadfastness that Ukrainians had shown against Russia’s military campaign.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.