Gaetz friend to be sentenced on sex crimes, other counts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has cooperated in investigations of two dozen people for sex trafficking and other crimes. But it may not be enough to spare him a long time in prison when he is sentenced Thursday. Joel Greenberg’s attorney had asked for leniency. Even federal prosecutors had asked for a significant prison sentence reduction. But U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said during a hearing Wednesday that he didn’t think the scoring was appropriate in Greenberg’s case and suggested he may consider a longer prison term.

