Obama urges Georgia Democrats to push turnout for Warnock

ATLANTA (AP) — Barack Obama is urging Georgia Democrats to keep pushing voting turnout for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president and the senator rallied Thursday in Atlanta ahead of Warnock’s Tuesday runoff with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Voters have already cast more than 1.4 million ballots in the final contest of the 2022 midterms. Warnock is looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start with the largest event of his four-week runoff blitz. Democrats are pushing to bank as many votes as possible while Republicans including Walker have taken a less aggressive approach that could leave Walker heavily dependent on runoff Election Day turnout.

By JEFF AMY and BILL BARROW Associated Press

