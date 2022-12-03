Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island has released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter Mount Semeru, causing the eruption on Sunday. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Several hundred residents, their faces smeared with volcanic dust and rain, fled to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas. Thick columns of ash were blasted nearly 5,000 feet into the sky while searing gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river. Semeru’s last major eruption was in December last year, when 51 people died in villages that were buried in layers of mud.

