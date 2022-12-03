Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs

On Saturday evening, a house fire broke out in north Palm Springs at Sterling Avenue in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates neighborhood off Highway 111.

Fire crews said a family, including four kids, three adults, and three dogs, were inside when they smelled smoke. They were all able to get out without injuries. Alfredo Andrade was one of the adults living in the home.

"I'm grateful for my community because all my neighbors came out," said Andrade. "I was happy to see that people support. That's why I like this community."

Andrade said he and his family will be receiving help from the Red Cross.

Fire engines from Palm Springs Fire and Cal Fire were at the scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 both on the air and online as we learn more about this fire in Palm Springs.