Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rescue officials say at least nine people have died and eight others are still missing in South Africa after a flash flood swept away members of a church congregation who were gathered along the Jukskei River. Officials said the dead and the missing were all part of the congregation, which was conducting rituals in the river in Johannesburg on Saturday when the flood happened. Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and another seven bodies when the search resumed on Sunday morning. Religious groups frequently gather along the Jukskei River for baptisms and ritual cleansing. An emergency services spokesman says Johannesburg has received a lot of rain in the last three months.