Angels sign pitcher Carlos Estévez to 2-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pitcher Carlos Estévez has agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The team made the announcement on Monday during the first day of the winter meetings.

The 29-year old right-hander appeared in 62 games for Colorado last season with a 4-4 record, 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts.

Estévez allowed only seven earned runs in 31 innings from July 3 through the end of last season, which was eighth lowest among NL relievers.

Estévez, a native of the Dominican Republic, originally signed with Colorado as an international free agent in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2016. Since the start of the 2019 season, he is tied for the NL lead with 223 appearances.

“We thought he was a really good fit and our bullpen is wide open,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “He’s going to have a chance to pitch late on the back end. We feel like we’ve got multiple guys and options when the eighth and ninth inning rolls around.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports