Palestinians say man killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a 22-year-old Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli fire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank. Monday’s death was the latest in a recent surge of violence in the territory. The Israeli military has been conducting daily raids throughout the West Bank since the spring. Rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions have made 2022 the deadliest year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the long-running conflict since 2006. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting this year. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

