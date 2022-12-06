Public Safety Power Shutoffs: What you need to know

Southern California Edison wants to let you know why and when power could be shutoff in your neighborhood during Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS.

PSPS occurs when weather conditions such as high winds or dry heat create a high risk for fires, and company shuts off power in your area to prevent ignition.

According to SCE representatives, PSPS are localized to specific high-risk areas. An interactive outage map is available so you can track outages in your area.

SCE customers have expressed concern over power being shut off in their neighborhoods.

Some have mentioned food waste and loss of internet connection as major drawbacks to PSPS.

SCE has also received complaints from those who are concerned for those who rely on electrical medical equipment.

SCE says they work to inform the public 3-days ahead of PSPS with their PSPS alert system , and identify customers with critical care needs ahead of power shutoffs.

Other SCE services include access to customer resource centers and community crew vehicles that can charge your mobile and portable medical devices. The company says that they can also provide water, snacks, ice and insulated bags to prevent food waste.

For more on what services you can access during PSPS, visit: www.marketplace.sce.com.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for more information on what you can do if the power goes out in your neighborhood.