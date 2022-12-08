Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. near Haugen Lehmann Way.

Details on the crash remain limited. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the bus was occupied by 23 inmates and two Sheriff's Dept. employees.

All occupants of the bus remained on scene after the collision, the department added.

