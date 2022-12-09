19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley

A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today.

Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, sheriff's Sgt. Albert Martinez said.

It was unclear which driver caused the crash.

Riverside County Fire Department firefighters reached the location minutes later and pronounced Perez dead at the scene. His passenger, whose name was not disclosed, was seriously injured and taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center.

The two occupants of the Silverado suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the same facility for treatment.

Martinez said it was still unknown whether alcohol or drugs might have been factors in the collision. The intersection was shut down for several hours while the wreckage was cleared.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.