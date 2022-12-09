Holiday events across the Coachella Valley

Several holiday events are taking place across the Coachella Valley over the weekend.

On Friday the City of Coachella is hosting Coachella "Anime-ated" Christmas to celebrate the season.

An anime-themed parade is going to travel from Cesar Chavez Street & Westerfield Way to Veterans' Memorial Park on Fourth Street.

At the park, there will be a celebration that includes carnival rides, an ice slide, a DJ, and food vendors.

Here are other events happening through the weekend.

JPL Church presents Christmas at the River

Friday, December 9, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

Live Christmas music. caroling, dance, a magic show, giveaways, and more.

The production called "The Night that Changed Everything" is a combination of spoken word, dance, drama, and live holiday music that portrays a message of hope that began with the birth of Jesus.

Palm Springs Police Department Toy Drive

Friday, December 9, 2022, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Help stuff the police car.

Palm Springs Police Department

Holiday Activities at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Kids can take photos with Santa and receive a free candy cane.

City of Desert Hot Springs Parade of Lights & Holiday Festival