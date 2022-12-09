Holiday events across the Coachella Valley
Several holiday events are taking place across the Coachella Valley over the weekend.
On Friday the City of Coachella is hosting Coachella "Anime-ated" Christmas to celebrate the season.
An anime-themed parade is going to travel from Cesar Chavez Street & Westerfield Way to Veterans' Memorial Park on Fourth Street.
At the park, there will be a celebration that includes carnival rides, an ice slide, a DJ, and food vendors.
Here are other events happening through the weekend.
JPL Church presents Christmas at the River
- Friday, December 9, 2022, at 5:30 pm.
- Live Christmas music. caroling, dance, a magic show, giveaways, and more.
- The production called "The Night that Changed Everything" is a combination of spoken word, dance, drama, and live holiday music that portrays a message of hope that began with the birth of Jesus.
Palm Springs Police Department Toy Drive
- Friday, December 9, 2022, from 3 pm to 7 pm.
- Help stuff the police car.
- Palm Springs Police Department
Holiday Activities at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
- Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Kids can take photos with Santa and receive a free candy cane.
City of Desert Hot Springs Parade of Lights & Holiday Festival
- Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 5:45 pm to 10:00 pm.
- 11999 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
- Free cotton candy, carnival rides, and pictures with Santa.
- Parade route: Starts at Palm Drive & Mission Lakes Blvd and ends at Palm Drive and 2nd Street