today at 6:24 AM
Published 5:50 AM

Holiday events across the Coachella Valley

Several holiday events are taking place across the Coachella Valley over the weekend.

On Friday the City of Coachella is hosting Coachella "Anime-ated" Christmas to celebrate the season.

An anime-themed parade is going to travel from Cesar Chavez Street & Westerfield Way to Veterans' Memorial Park on Fourth Street.

At the park, there will be a celebration that includes carnival rides, an ice slide, a DJ, and food vendors.

Here are other events happening through the weekend.

JPL Church presents Christmas at the River

  • Friday, December 9, 2022, at 5:30 pm.
  • Live Christmas music. caroling, dance, a magic show, giveaways, and more.
  • The production called "The Night that Changed Everything" is a combination of spoken word, dance, drama, and live holiday music that portrays a message of hope that began with the birth of Jesus.

Palm Springs Police Department Toy Drive

  • Friday, December 9, 2022, from 3 pm to 7 pm.
  • Help stuff the police car.
  • Palm Springs Police Department

Holiday Activities at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

  • Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
  • Kids can take photos with Santa and receive a free candy cane.

City of Desert Hot Springs Parade of Lights & Holiday Festival

  • Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 5:45 pm to 10:00 pm.
  • 11999 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
  • Free cotton candy, carnival rides, and pictures with Santa.
  • Parade route: Starts at Palm Drive & Mission Lakes Blvd and ends at Palm Drive and 2nd Street
