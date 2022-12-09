Lebanese actress linked to Central Bank governor arrested

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials and the state-run National News Agency say an actress with links to the country’s Central Bank governor has been placed under arrest after showing up for questioning. The agency says a judge, acting on the request by Lebanon’s top financial prosecutor, on Friday ordered that Stephanie Saliba be arrested. She was questioned over allegations of “illicit enrichment and money laundering.” The report didn’t offer any reasons for her arrest. The governor, Riad Salameh, is being investigated in several European nations, including Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein, for potential money laundering and embezzlement. Salameh has repeatedly denied corruption charges.

