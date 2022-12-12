Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:37 PM

Norris leads UC Santa Barbara over San Diego Christian 81-68

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris scored 15 points to lead UC Santa Barbara over San Diego Christian 81-68 on Monday night.

Norris shot 7 for 10 with a 3-pointer for the Gauchos (7-2). Cole Anderson had 11 points and Calvin Wishart scored 10 with four steals.

Greg Chew Jr. finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks. Ausage Siamu added 14 points and Joshua O’Campo scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content