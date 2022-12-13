Skip to Content
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up

KESQ

A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up.

Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area.

Araiza said Walmart staff met with the Palm Springs Police Department's homeless outreach team on Tuesday.

"We attempted to identify all the occupants and have them move their belongings off the WalMart property," Araiza wrote.

There were three arrests related to warrants during the contact, Araiza confirmed.

Some people moved to the public portion of the property, while a few others opted to just leave.

Any trash that remained was cleaned up and Walmart staff recovered some of their shopping carts, Araiza added.

