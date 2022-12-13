Local students shine in Musical Theatre University’s holiday special. Here’s when you can watch it.

Students from throughout Coachella Valley are putting their holiday spirit and talents on display.

A fully staged holiday special featuring Musical Theatre University and students of Palm Springs Unified School District, called "It's a Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod Christmas," is airing on News Channel 3's family of broadcast television stations this holiday season.

Founder of Musical Theatre University, David Green, calls it "a heartwarming, musical holiday special event, featuring performances by talented PSUSD students from each of the district's high schools, a few surprise celebrity guests."

Featured performances by Palm Springs High Theatre and Strings, Palm Springs High Ballet Folklorico, Rancho Mirage High Brass Ensemble, Desert Hot Springs High Jazz Band, Cathedral City High vocal groups and Mount San Jacinto High visual artists.

Special guests include the legendary Ruta Lee, Tony nominee Jonelle Allen and Jim J. Bullock.

News Channel 3 Anchor Peter Daut joins the students in hosting the festive fun, as does the host of Coachella Valley weekend television show Desert Chat, Sandie Newton.

When and where to watch

You can watch the show this holiday season on KESQ News Channel 3, KDFX Fox Palm Springs, and KPSP CBS Local 2.

KESQ December 17, 9-10 p.m. - one-hour version

KESQ December 24, 11-11:30 p.m.

KDFX Fox 11 December 24, 10-10:30 p.m.

KPSP CBS December 24, 11-11:30 p.m.

KPSP CBS December 25, 6:30-7 p.m.

MORE: Holiday section

About David Green's Musical Theatre University

Musical Theatre University is a program "designed for young people who believe they will pursue a career in musical theatre." MTU provides instruction, experience, and preparation for students to head directly into the professional arts industry and/or higher education.

Palm Springs Unified School District describes David Green’s Musical Theatre University (MTU) as "an after-school, intensive and comprehensive Conservatory training ground in the performing arts designed for young people, grades 8-13, from throughout the Coachella Valley who have aspirations for careers in professional theatre."

MTU meets at Rancho Mirage High School but seeks talent from throughout the area. Students can join MTU regardless of which school they attend, public, or private, in Coachella Valley. Students need to go through an audition to gain acceptance into the program.

About Musical Theatre University (Source: PSUSD):

Palm Springs Unified, along with Creator and Artistic Director, David Green, provides the afterschool Musical Theatre University (MTU) to high school students from across the district and valley. Feeding into MTU is Theatre Kids for middle school students and MTU Junior for elementary school-aged students; both also after school.