Student Athlete of the Week – Genna Wienecke

There has been a star brewing on the basketball court here at Xavier Prep over the last few years. If you don’t know the name Genna Wienecke, now you do.

“It’s different, she has a fluidity and a movement about her game that’s not common to girls basketball,” said Xavier Prep head coach Thadd Bosley. “That pops out the most. The way she is able to change direction she has a hesitation type movement that’s more seen with men and boys.”

“I have always been around it in the the gym watching my brothers play and always grew up around the game,” said Wienecke.

“If we made player comparisons she is definitely more of a Lebron type player,” said Bosley. “She is well capable of averaging 20 or 30 points per game over her career. But she will make the willing pass every time.”

“I like transition just getting that dime and everybody is excited and everybody is happy,” said Wienecke. “I can get my teammates involved and see that everybody is happy.”

Wienecke has surrounded herself with the basketball legends. She tells me it’s not just about playing the game, but how she can improve everytime she steps on the floor. Coach Bosley says it’s almost like Wienecke is a coach.

“If you didn’t know any better you would think we argued a lot but she is so smart and I trust her so much we have a lot of dialogue back and forth and there is a big comfort in that,” said Bosley.

“The girls out here they always come out here with a lot of energy and they are always there for me and I’m always going to be there for them,” said Wienecke. “Out of all the schools I think I chose the right one.”

“Great academic kid, if she wants to go to an Ivy League school she can do that. The sky is the limit in terms of her growth and potential,” said Bosley. “I can’t wait to see all the great things she does at the next level.”

Talk about a great talent, I just love her demeanor. Once a hooper always a hooper, loves the game. A big time future ahead for Genna.