World Cup security guard dies after ‘fall’ while on duty at the Lusail Stadium

A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.

His employer had notified the migrant worker’s family on Saturday that 24-year-old John Njue Kibue had fallen from the 8th floor of the stadium while on duty, his sister Ann Wanjiru said.

“We don’t have the money to get justice for him, but we want to know what happened,” she told CNN.

A medical certificate obtained by CNN shows he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hamad General Hospital in Doha. The document says Njue had a “severe head injury, facial fractures and pelvic fractures.”

In a statement, the organizers of the World Cup — the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy — announced Kibue’s death.

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of his medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,” the statement added.

“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.”

Earlier this week, the committee announced that Kibue suffered a serious fall while on duty.

“Qatar’s tournament organisers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation, ” it said in its statement.

“We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed.”

He had been unconscious since Saturday and was connected to a machine to help him breathe, his medical records showed. A family member was informed on Monday morning of his death.

But the security guard’s family says his Qatari employer, Al Sraiya Security Services, has not explained how he fell or any of the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We want justice. We want to know what caused his death. They have never sent us a picture to show where he fell from or given us any other information,” his sister Wanjiru told CNN.

CNN has contacted Al Sraiya Security Services for comment after the guard’s death and is yet to receive a response.

In a statement to CNN, the Kenyan embassy in Qatar said it was aware of the matter and “undertaking necessary consular assistance whilst awaiting official communication from Qatar’s Supreme Committee and competent authorities.”

The guard’s family says he moved to Qatar last November for a contract with Al Sraiya Security Services.

A WhatsApp message seen by CNN was sent to his colleagues at other World Cup stadiums soliciting for contributions.

“He came here to support his family back home but by bad luck his dreams came to an end today,” it reads in part. “Let’s do something for our beloved comrade.”

He is the second migrant worker reported dead since the tournament began in the Gulf nation after another was reportedly killed in an accident at a resort used by Saudi Arabia during the group stages.

