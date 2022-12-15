Agua Caliente team members help make 300 wishes come true

A special event Wednesday was all about giving back. Team members from agua Caliente casinos helped make 300 wishes come true thanks to their partnership with Shelter from the Storm as well as Angel View.

On Wednesday, Agua Caliente team members dropped off toys, living necessities and household items to Shelter From the Storm for some holiday giving!

Shelter From the Storm is the Coachella Valley’s only comprehensive domestic victim assistance service and shelter provider organization.

The items were donated by Agua Caliente team members who shopped for each item. They hope these items will be used and appreciated by victims and their families in need.

"It makes me incredibly thankful, grateful for Agua Caliente for contributing to the shelter. Hundreds of kids will be impacted this Christmas because of their efforts to make contributions. So, it just brings joy and happiness to me knowing that people care about children of the shelter" said Ryann McMillon, board member for Shelter from the Storm.