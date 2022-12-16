Modest Santa Ana winds this afternoon

Some clouds overnight helped to moderate lows first this morning so we weren't quite as chilly.

Highs today will be similar to the rest of the week, spanning the middle sixties.

A ridge of high pressure over the Great Basin will help provide some offshore winds later this afternoon and evening.

Santa Ana winds will bring some gusty winds to the San Gorgonio Pass and areas North of the I-10 freeway.

After several weeks of below average temps, we warm up a little bit by the middle of next week.