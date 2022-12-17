Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies in exile at 83

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. The party’s spokesman says Sison died in a hospital in Utrecht, the Netherlands, where he had lived in self-styled exile since then-President Corazon Aquino released him from detention in 1986. Sison founded the underground party in 1968 with the aim of overthrowing dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Battle setbacks, surrenders and infighting have weakened the guerrilla group, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and remains a major Philippine security threat. Past administrations had engaged in on and off peace negotiations with communist rebels.

