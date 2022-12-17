Woman injured in London concert crowd crush dies in hospital

LONDON (AP) — Police say a woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died. London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, who was 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform. The Metropolitan Police force said she died on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition. The Metropolitan Police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries. The force urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.

