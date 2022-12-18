People wrap up their holiday shopping on the last weekend before Christmas

This was the last weekend before Christmas day for people to complete their holiday shopping.

News Channel 3 got a closer look at the final days of shopping in Palm Desert.

Gabriela Reyes and Erika Hernandez were among the many shoppers looking for holiday gifts at the Palm Desert Mall.

Hernandez says she expects "chaos" and lots of people!

According to the National Retail Federation, people are taking inflation into account this holiday season, with over 60 percent of shoppers looking for sales and promotions this year.

"We kind of go where there's going to be discounts. But usually the big stores that's where there's like, 30, 40 percent off. So we're kind of looking for the discounts," says Hernandez.

Just a couple of minutes away, staff at the Blonde Boutique in El Paseo say its difficult to match big store sales this time of year.

Brenna Casey, Blonde Boutique Manager says, "Because it is a local business, discounting items and sales are a little bit harder for us.”

Although they may not have the same price point, small boutiques like Blonde pride themselves in offering unique and sustainable pieces.

"Traffic has been up and down. We really do rely on our seasonal regulars, even our local regulars. And we're extremely appreciative and grateful for their support," says Casey.

Although the countdown to Christmas is on, about 52 percent of holiday shoppers plan to shop on the week leading up to Christmas.

The NRF also expects stores to be busy shortly after the holiday season with the vast majority of returns occurring in January.