Snow place like the rink: Locals enjoy first evening of public skate at Berger Foundation Iceplex

Coachella Valley residents welcomed the new ice rink at Berger Foundation Iceplex in Acrisure Arena.

From first-time skaters to trained figure skaters, people of all ages took to the ice on Monday night.

The 36,000-square-foot NHL Rink will be open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. It will offer public skate, CV Skate Academy, Adult and Junior Hockey Leagues, Birthday Parties and more.

