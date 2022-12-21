UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar. The resolution was approved by the 15-member council 12-0 on Wednesday with abstentions by China, Russia and India. The resolution urges the military rulers of the country to immediately release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. It also reiterates a call to uphold democratic institutions and respect human rights in Myanmar. Britain’s ambassador said it is the first resolution on Myanmar adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body since the country joined the United Nations in 1948.

