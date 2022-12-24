Driver arrested following firearm assault incident

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators confirmed that deputies arrested a man following a firearm assault.

They reported to News Channel 3 that on Saturday around 4:00 p.m., a deputy from the Palm Desert Station spotted the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on I-10 near Washington Street. The vehicle was reportedly believed to be connected to an assault with a firearm from earlier that day.

The deputy, along with additional responding units, conducted a traffic stop on the freeway near the Bob Hope exit.

Investigators told News Channel 3 that the male passenger and male driver were both detained during the stop. Deputies then took the driver into custody and released the passenger.

No other details were released.

