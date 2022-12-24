Skip to Content
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said.

The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville and 6.5 miles (10.46 kilometers) from Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Rio Dell was the epicenter of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Tuesday that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and left tens of thousands without electricity, some for more than a day.

Associated Press

