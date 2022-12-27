China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports in another major step away from anti-virus travel barriers. That sets up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. It raises the possibility of an influx of free-spending Chinese visitors to Asia, Europe and other destinations during what usually is the country’s busiest travel season. But it also presents a danger tourists might spread COVID-19 as the virus rips through China. China stopped issuing passports at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and tried to discourage students, businesspeople and other travelers from going abroad.

