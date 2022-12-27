Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said government forces killed four suspected militants in a gunbattle on Wednesday. Troops intercepted a truck moving unusually on a highway in the outskirts of Jammu city and when they began searching it, gunfire came from inside the vehicle. Police said four suspected militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight while the truck driver escaped. Police said they recovered weapons from the truck and a search was underway for the driver. There was no independent confirmation of the alleged gunbattle. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

