Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths, damage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say the death toll from heavy rains and floods over the Christmas weekend has risen to 25, with 26 others still missing. The national disaster response agency said Wednesday that 81,000 people are still in shelters and some areas still lack power or water. The weather agency said a shear line — the point where warm and cold air meet — triggered rains in parts of eastern, central and southern Philippines. While it has weakened, a new low pressure area may bring moderate to heavy rains within the next 24 hours to the same areas. The weather bureau said flooding and landslides are likely, especially in areas with significant prior rainfall.

