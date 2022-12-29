Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roads have reopened in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continue searching for people who may have died or remain stranded after last week’s blizzard. Mayor Byron Brown announced that the driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday. He says significant progress has been made on snow removal, but he’s still asking residents not to drive if they don’t have to. Suburban roads, major highways and Buffalo Niagara International Airport had already reopened. At least 40 deaths have been reported in western New York from the blizzard that raged Friday and Saturday.

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

