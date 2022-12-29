EU assesses impact China’s rollback of COVID measures

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing the impact of Beijing’s rollback of anti-COVID 19 controls and increase in infections in an attempt to streamline the approach of its 27 nations on testing passengers coming from China. The EU Commission said that the prevalent variant in China is already active in Europe and that its threat has not significantly grown. The commission said on Thursday, “We remain vigilant and will be ready to use the emergency brake if necessary.” Virus experts in the EU have played down the immediate danger, but Italy made COVID tests mandatory for all airline passengers arriving from China.

