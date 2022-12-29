Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue.

Nathan Otto, the founder of solar company Hot Purple Energy, is recovering from injuries from a dirt bike accident and the exposure to a cold night alone outdoors.

Otto left a friend's home on his dirt bike around 10:00 a.m. on December 26, detectives tell News Channel 3. When he didn't return as expected, rescue crews worked throughout the night to try to find Otto.

Mr. Otto was an experienced motorcycle rider. He was on his dirt bike," recalled Detective Tyler A. Bengard. "At some point. He was pinned underneath the dirt bike and was unable to get himself out."

Nate Otto is recovering after a helicopter-hoisted rescue from Morongo Valley, where he was found pinned underneath a dirt bike Tuesday night.

The recovery effort

Volunteer and agency rescue teams included hikers, trackers, helicopters, and various off-highway vehicles to assist.

"We use several different agencies. But for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, we did an all call for search and rescue, where we asked anybody that could assist and help to, to come to the Morongo Valley area." He called it a community effort, continuing, "I believe we had over 40 search and rescue members and deputies assisting. We also had the California Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Land Management, and Morongo Valley Fire Department helping us out as well."

News Channel 3 alerted viewers to be on the lookout for the missing man, including those watching in the Morongo Valley area. Neighbors and community members joined the search.

Otto was found, pinned under his bike, by a "concerned civilian."

"He had limited mobility. He was talking but he was in and out of consciousness." Bengard said, "It's just unfortunately, he had an accident where he was put in a position where he could not rescue himself."

Otto was recovered amid high winds and incoming rain. Paramedics were hoisted down to him by helicopter for "life-saving" efforts. Then Otto was taken by that helicopter to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment, deputies said.

Potentially dangerous terrain

The area is familiar to many off-road enthusiasts. "We are in an area where you can go from a from city to wide open desert, and a matter of miles," Bengard said. "People do get turned around."

He offered some suggestions to improve safety in dirt biking outings.

Always ride with a partner

Have a cell phone with you

Well-wishes pour in

A statement from Hot Purple Energy released following Otto's recovery read in part: "We are grateful to the volunteers and professionals who sprang into action to search for Nate and have been touched by the outpouring of community support."

An online card for the well-known business founder was filling up with digital messages for a speedy recovery.

Hot Purple Energy released a new statement on Nate Otto Wednesday morning