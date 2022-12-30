Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him.

The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven.



There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going Eastbound near the Toscana Country Club and a heavy police presence in the area.

Callers and our crew on scene say there is a helicopter circling that area telling the suspect that he is surrounded and to come out.

This search is still active and authorities are advising to avoid the area if you can.

