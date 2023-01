MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. Montgomery Regional Airport says the American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an industrial accident around 3 p.m. The airport says in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 8:30 p.m. and an FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.

