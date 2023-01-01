Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters have collided over an Australian beach, and ambulance officials say 13 people are being assessed for injuries. Queensland state police said one aircraft landed safely. The other was left upside down on a sandbar with debris strewn around the area. It happened Monday afternoon near the Seaworld theme park at Main Beach on the Gold Coast, a popular tourist destination in Queensland state. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia’s summer.

