UK climate group calls temporary halt to disruptive protests

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. division of climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion says its activists will temporarily stop blocking busy roads, gluing themselves to buildings and engaging in other disruptive acts of civil disobedience because such methods have not achieved their desired effects. The group said in a Saturday website post titled “We Quit” that it would instead focus on broadening its support with actions such as getting 100,000 people to surround the Houses of Parliament in London on April 21. In response to protests by Extinction Rebellion and other direct-action groups, Britain’s Conservative government last year toughened police powers to shut down disruptive protests and increased penalties for obstructing roads.

