Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce postpones first tribute concert due to rain

Due to the stormy weather, the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce postponed today's tribute concert at Downtown Park until the end of January.

The free concert series is hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road. Wednesday's concert was pushed back until Jan. 25 due to the rain.

"With a chance of rain, we feel it is best to postpone the January Rock the Park concert to a later date,'' Chamber CEO Nona Watson said in a statement. "The safety of our concert attendees, band, and volunteers is the utmost priority."

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to rain.

Wednesday's scheduled concert was a tribute to Freddy Mercury and Queen by the band Kings of Queen. Future performances in the concert series will include tributes to Prince, Bon Jovi and Journey.

The second series of tribute concerts started Dec. 7, 2022, with a tribute performance to Linda Ronstadt by Rondstadt Revival. The first series, which was held from February to July last year, included tribute performances to Madonna, Elton John, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

"Our city now has the perfect outdoor venue in which to host a concert series like this,'' Watson said in a statement last month. "Our goal is to bring visitors and residents from throughout the Coachella Valley to

downtown Palm Springs during the middle of the week so as to provide a boost to our local bars, restaurants and retail businesses."

The concert series is sponsored by the city of Palm Springs, P.S. Resorts and DAP Health. The series ends in May.