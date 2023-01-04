What’s a Pineapple Express? Explaining the phenomenon bringing rain to Coachella Valley 

You may have heard of the term 'Pineapple Express' used recently. So what is it exactly?

The Pineapple Express is a specific type of atmospheric river that originates near Hawaii.

Tropical moisture builds up in the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian Islands and is picked up by prevailing winds. The pineapple wording in the name is a nod to the 50th state's famous fruit. That moisture is then delivered to the Western United States, capable of producing heavy rain and snow.

Let's jump into the basics of how an atmospheric river develops.

Wind flows across the globe all the time. As wind flows over the ocean, it pushes water vapor toward land.

If the wind is powerful enough, it can create concentrated bands of extremely high moisture, flowing like a river, through the atmosphere. This is where the weather phenomenon earns its title.

As the moisture moves into higher elevations, the water vapor rises, cools, then falls as precipitation. An atmospheric river is not uncommon and can occur around the world. These narrow bands of moisture often provide beneficial rain and snow. At times, they can be quite powerful, leading to excessive rainfall and flooding.

