Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Sunday

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross from each side every day without quarantine. Chief Executive John Lee on Thursday said four border checkpoints that were closed for nearly three years will resume operations, bringing the number of checkpoints up and running in the city to seven. But a quota will remain in place limiting the number of travelers between the two places. Travelers will have to obtain a PCR negative result within 48 hours before departure. Lee’s announcement came as China is easing its “zero-COVID” strategy.

