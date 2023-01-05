Skip to Content
Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a vehicle overturned into a ditch today just south of Interstate 10 on the east end of Cabazon.

The crash happened just before noon on Railroad Avenue at Main Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found that a vehicle had gone off of the freeway frontage road and rolled into a drainage canal, ejecting one of the two occupants.

The circumstances were not immediately clear. No other vehicles were involved.

The victim thrown from the car suffered major injuries, and the other occupant suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department.   

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.   

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

