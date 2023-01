Cal Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at a duplex in Palm Desert.

The fire was reported at 6:39 p.m. on the 41600 block of Jupiter Hills Court.

Firefighters said there was visible smoke from a duplex. The fire was contained to a bathroom and attic space of 1 unit at around 7:13 p.m.

SoCalGas and Southern California Edison were requested to the scene.

No injuries were reported.